35 passengers injured as private bus overturns

Anakapalli: A private bus overturned at Kasimkota mandal near the Reliance petrol bunk at Nuthaguntapalem close to an electrical transformer on Wednesday. About 35 passengers were travelling in the bus and they escaped with injuries.

The injured were shifted to NTR Government Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no casualty was reported and all the passengers were said to be out of danger.

