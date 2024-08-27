35-year-old man killed by unidentified persons

Live
Nellore: A 35-year-old man was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Ramalingapuram bridge centre in the city on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Kathi Ravi (35) of Ramalingapuram in the city. According to sources, at around 3.30 pm when Ravi was going home, some unidentified persons attacked him with lethal weapons and he died on the spot.
Police suspect some old enmity might have led to the attack. Ravi was recently released from Nellore Central prison. Balaji Nagar police registered a case and began their investigation.
