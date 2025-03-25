35-year-old woman murdered

Guntur: A 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Kolanukonda, near the Vijayawada-Guntur National Highway.

The victim, identified as Lakshmi Tirupatamma, was a resident of Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada and originally from Pamuru town in Prakasam district.

She was a mother of two and was believed to be working as a sex worker.

Lakshmi’s throat was slit, and her body was disposed of in bushes on the outskirts of Kolanukonda. Police suspect that the murder occurred between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm on Sunday, and the incident came to light on Monday.

Authorities were quick to respond to the scene, and based on cell phone call data, they are working to identify and arrest the suspect. Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar and North DSP Murali Krishna visited the site to investigate the murder further.

Tadepalli Circle Inspector Kalyan Raju said after sending the body to the hospital for conducting the post-mortem, they will arrest the accused. The police officials have already taken the suspects into custody. They registered the case and took up the investigation.