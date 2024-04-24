Live
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
- Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Just In
36 nominations received on 5th day in YSR district
District Election Officer and District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju stated that a total of 36 nominations were filed in the district on the fifth day on Tuesday.
KADAPA (YSR district): District Election Officer and District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju stated that a total of 36 nominations were filed in the district on the fifth day on Tuesday.
On Tuesday between 11 am to 3.00 pm, District Election Officer and Kadapa Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer received nominations at the District Collector’s Chamber.
Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency: Nomination was received from BSP candidate Pandinti Gurappa, and on behalf of YSRCP candidate YS Avinash Reddy, from National People’s Congress (Secular) candidate Venugopal Rachineni, Independent candidate Kudamala Venkata Subbareddy and Chintala Yesaiah for Assurance Party.
Pulivendula Assembly constituency: Karna Ramesh Kumar Reddy of All India Forward Block Party, Nirmala Sure of Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Rabindranath Reddy Mareddy of TDP, and Sure Madhusudana for Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party filed their papers.