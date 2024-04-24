36 nominations received on 5th day in YSR district

KADAPA (YSR district): District Election Officer and District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju stated that a total of 36 nominations were filed in the district on the fifth day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday between 11 am to 3.00 pm, District Election Officer and Kadapa Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer received nominations at the District Collector’s Chamber.

Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency: Nomination was received from BSP candidate Pandinti Gurappa, and on behalf of YSRCP candidate YS Avinash Reddy, from National People’s Congress (Secular) candidate Venugopal Rachineni, Independent candidate Kudamala Venkata Subbareddy and Chintala Yesaiah for Assurance Party.

Pulivendula Assembly constituency: Karna Ramesh Kumar Reddy of All India Forward Block Party, Nirmala Sure of Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Rabindranath Reddy Mareddy of TDP, and Sure Madhusudana for Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party filed their papers.