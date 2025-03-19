Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
363 kg ganja seized, 7 held
Visakhapatnam: Parawada Sub Division DSP V Vishnu Swaroop informed that 363-kg of ganja and seven accused were arrested by the Sabbavaram...
Visakhapatnam: Parawada Sub Division DSP V Vishnu Swaroop informed that 363-kg of ganja and seven accused were arrested by the Sabbavaram police.
Briefing the media here on Tuesday, the DSP mentioned that two cars, Rs 50,000 cash and 5 mobile phones were seized from the accused.
After receiving reliable information about ganja transportation, Parawada police conducted checks at Marripalem tollgate and nabbed the accused. The six accused belong to ASR district and one from Odisha, the DSP said.
The police identified in their preliminary investigation that the ganja was transporting from the Andhra-Odisha border to Pune. Three other accused in connection with the case were absconded, the DSP said. They will be arrested soon, he added.
Sabbavaram Inspector P Ramana, Sub Inspectors P Simhachalam, T Divya and staff were present.