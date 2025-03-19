  • Menu
363 kg ganja seized, 7 held

Visakhapatnam: Parawada Sub Division DSP V Vishnu Swaroop informed that 363-kg of ganja and seven accused were arrested by the Sabbavaram police.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, the DSP mentioned that two cars, Rs 50,000 cash and 5 mobile phones were seized from the accused.

After receiving reliable information about ganja transportation, Parawada police conducted checks at Marripalem tollgate and nabbed the accused. The six accused belong to ASR district and one from Odisha, the DSP said.

The police identified in their preliminary investigation that the ganja was transporting from the Andhra-Odisha border to Pune. Three other accused in connection with the case were absconded, the DSP said. They will be arrested soon, he added.

Sabbavaram Inspector P Ramana, Sub Inspectors P Simhachalam, T Divya and staff were present.

