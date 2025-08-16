367 employees receive appreciation certificates

Eluru: Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy presented certificates of appreciation to 19 district officers and 367 employees of various departments for their excellent performance in various government departments.

Along with these, 11 police personnel were awarded Police Service Medals. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to 9 different voluntary service organisations. He participated in the 79th Independence Day celebrations here on Friday.

At the Collectorate, District Collector K Vetriselvi hoisted the national flag and received the police salute. She paid tributes by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. She stressed on comprehensive development of the district with coordinated efforts. She said that there is a great need to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in that great struggle while protecting the unity and integrity of the country. August 15 is always very special for us as it is a day to remember the glory of our country. In the backdrop of the completion of 75 years of India’s independence, Azadika Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga programmes were organised in a grand manner. Everyone should work for national integrity and unity, she said.

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, SC Corporation ED M Mukkanti, Collectorate AO Nancharayya, officers of various departments, Collectorate staff and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, West Godavari District Judge Y Sridevi participated in the Independence Day celebrations held at the District Court office on Friday and hoisted the national flag. She garlanded the portraits of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar located in the court premises and paid tributes. She extended greetings to the other judges, court staff, lawyers, district people, and students.

Impressive display of progress:As part of the Independence Day celebrations, tableaux displayed at the local police parade grounds, highlighting the progress made by various government departments, impressed the people. First, the Agriculture Department presented agricultural mechanisation, technology advancement, introduction of new rice varieties, rural areas, green fields, etc.

Later, the Animal Husbandry Department presented a display of the programmes being carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department, the Education and Health Department presented a display of the services being provided to the people through 108 and 104 vehicles to provide better medical services, the Education and Health Department presented a display on the construction of houses for the poor, subsidies being provided, measures being taken for the development of education in the district, education policy, implementation of the Talliki Vandanam programme, etc. The display prepared by the Eluru Municipal Corporation on the management of Anna canteens, and the display prepared by the State Disaster Prevention Department on the measures taken by the Fire Department during the disaster impressed the people.

The Education Department won the first prize, the Agriculture Department won the second prize, and the Housing Department won the third prize. Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and District Collector K Vetriselvi congratulated the officials of the respective departments and presented them with prizes and certificates.