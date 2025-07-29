38 diverted LPG cylinders seized in raids

Anantapur: Based on the instructions of YBPTA Prasad, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, Anantapur, a series of surprise inspections were conducted in Kalyandurg town on Monday.

The raids took place at: House No. 13/57, along with an adjacent tin shed on Erranela Street, House No. 10A/361 in Saubhagya Theatre Street

During the inspections, officials discovered that domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were being stored illegally and used for unauthorised trading, in violation of the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

A total of 38 INDANE LPG cylinders were seized from the two locations. The seized stock was handed over to the local revenue authorities. Cases have been registered under Section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against the individuals involved.

RV & EO YBPTA Prasad stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found hoarding or trading government-supplied domestic LPG cylinders for unauthorised commercial purposes. He warned that such violations pose safety hazards and undermine public welfare schemes.

The vigilance team reiterated their commitment to curbing illegal LPG trade and ensuring compliance with government norms for the safety and benefit of the public.