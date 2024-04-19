39 candidates file papers on Day 1

Vijayawada: Immediatelyafter notification for conducting elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, 39 candidates filed papers from various Parliamentary constituencies in addition to the number of candidates who filed nominations for various assembly constituencies.

The first nomination in Andhra Pradesh was filed by TDP candidate Payyavula Kesav for the Uravakonda assembly constituency. The BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities leaders of TDP-Jana Sena- BJP filed nominations on behalf of Nara Lokesh who is contesting from the Mangalagiri.

At Kovur assembly constituency in Nellore district, heated arguments erupted between TDP leaders and police during the filing of nominations by V Prasanthi Reddy. Similarly, at the Tirupati RDO office, Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani's nomination filing witnessed disagreements with the police regarding the entry of Nani's wife's vehicle.

The political landscape was further energised with nominations from other key candidates, including Rajamahendravaram city TDP candidate Aadireddy Vasu, Narasaraopet TDP MP candidate Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, and Ongole TDP candidate Manguta Srinivasula Reddy.

Additionally, Vijayawada West BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary, who came in a rally, filed his nomination papers.

The nomination process also saw participation from candidates of various assembly constituencies, including Yemmiganur TDP candidate BV Jaganageswar Reddy, YSRCP candidates Butta Renuka and Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam), and TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatrao (Gannavaram).