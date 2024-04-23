39 nomination papers filed in NTR district

Vijayawada: Monday was a busy day for the political parties and contesting candidates of the seven Assembly constituencies and Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in NTR district as the candidates took out mega rallies and filed nomination papers.

A total of 33 candidates filed nominations on the fourth day for the seven Assembly constituencies in NTR district. The candidates filed nomination papers for the constituencies of Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada East, Vijayawada West, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet.

District Election Officer and the Collector S Dilli Rao in a press release said that 33 candidates filed nomination papers for Assembly elections and six candidates filed nominations for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.

YSRCP Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani filed the nomination on Monday. He submitted the nomination papers at the District Collectorate.

Kesineni Nani performed prayers at Durga temple and later took out a huge rally from his office to the District Collectorate. Nani has been canvassing in the entire Lok Sabha constituency and he is looking for a third successive victory.

TDP candidate Gadde Rammohan filed nomination for Vijayawada East constituency. YSRCP leader Velampalli Srinivas filed nomination for Central constituency. Former MLA and Nandigama TDP contestant Tangirala Sowmya filed nomination papers in Nandigama.

In Tiruvuru, the TDP candidate K Srinivasa Rao filed the nomination papers. Sitting MLA and senior YSRCP leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu filed nomination papers from Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituency.

The leaders of different political parties along with their supporters, party functionaries and fans were very busy on Monday.