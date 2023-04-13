39,409 women get Rs 59.1 lakh in Prakasam district

Markapur(Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that a total of 39,409 women from the OCs received Rs 59.1 lakh as financial assistance under EBC Nestham on Wednesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the second tranche of EBC Nestham at a public meeting held at SVKP Degree College in Markapur on Wednesday. He released Rs 659 crore to directly deposit into the accounts of 4.39 lakh beneficiaries in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government is implementing many welfare schemes for the empowerment of women and advised the beneficiaries to utilise the financial assistance to get a sustained livelihood. He stated that with the continuous cooperation and support from the public representatives and officers, the district is lunging towards holistic development.

Markapuram MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning about Rs 1,100 crore for the development of Markapur Assembly constituency in the last three years.

Ministers Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Dr Audimulapu Suresh and Merugu Nagarjuna, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives participated in the programme.