397 new cases reported in Krishna district

Vijayawada: For the first time since Covid-19 cases broke out in Krishna district in March, the highest number 397 cases reported in a single day from Saturday to Sunday morning.

According to a media bulletin released by State Command Control room in Vijayawada, the district recorded 397 fresh cases taking the total number of cases to 3,548. Number of deaths due to Covid-19 also crossed 100 mark as seven persons lost lives from Saturday to Sunday morning.

A total of 5,041 cases were reported in 13 districts across the state on Sunday. A total of 1,240 active cases are in the district and 1,375 persons discharged from the Covid-19 hospitals.

The district administration is collecting swab samples with the help of 9 mobile buses and introduced three more buses on Sunday. The district stood first in the state in conducting Covid-19 tests as total tests crossed one lakh mark.

District collector Md Imtiaz said the district stood first in the state in conducting Covid-19 tests. Several asymptomatic people are coming forward for the Covid-19 tests.

On the other hand, several people in the district coming out without without wearing masks and not maintaining physical distance.

With the unlock-2 started in the State, many people are of the view that the virus vanished from the district and the state. This is the main reason for increasing number of cases.