3rd railway line between Manubolu, Nellore section commissioned

Nellore: South Central Railway Zone in the current financial year has taken up infrastructural works on a large scale by giving special thrust to doubling and tripling works along with electrification. This helps in decongesting the existing saturated routes like the Grand Trunk route and eases the train operations. In this direction, third line works between Manubolu-Nellore section have been completed and commissioned for 29.3 kms along with electrification as part of Vijayawada-Gudur Tripling & Electrification Project which falls under Nellore district.

Situated in the Grand Trunk route along the Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the section between Vijayawada–Gudur on SCR plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the Southern states. This route has become highly congested with the steady increase in both passenger and freight trains.

To decongest this crucial section, the Vijayawada–Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for 288 kms at an approximate cost of Rs 3,246 crore. The work is being executed by RVNL.

Works have been taken up simultaneously in all the stretches. So far, the sections between Ulavapadu–Kavali for a distance of 29 kms, Talamanchi–Bitragunta- Sri Venkateswarapalem for a distance of 24.8 kms, Sri Venkateswarapalem and Kavali for a distance of 12.2 kms, Talamanchi–Nellore for 17 kms and the stretch between Karavadi–Chinna Ganjam for 23.5 kms have been completed and commissioned successfully. Now, with the completion of 29.3 kms a total of 135.8 kms of third line in Vijayawada – Gudur section stands commissioned along with electrification.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented the entire team of both Vijayawada Division and RVNL officials, who have completed the tripling and electrification works between Manubolu - Nellore section. He stated that third line works between Vijayawada - Gudur are being taken up on top priority and the works are in fast progress in all the stretches simultaneously. He also stated that the Zone is planning to commission some more sections pertaining to this tripling project in this financial year.