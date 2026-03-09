MP HC declares Congress legislator Mukesh Malhotra's election 'null and void'

Gwalior: The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, declared the election of Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur Assembly constituency in Sheopur district in the state as 'null and void', saying that there were "irregularities" in the electoral process and "concealment" of material facts.

The High Court pronounced its judgment hearing a petition filed by the former Madhya Pradesh Environment Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramniwas Rawat, who had lost the by-election against Congress' Mukesh Malhotra in November 2024.

Ramniwas Rawat had filed an election petition in the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging that Mukesh Malhotra filed an incorrect or incomplete affidavit regarding his criminal record during the nomination process, violating the Election Commission guidelines.

During hearing of the petition filed in 2025, the statements of administrative officials, including the former Sheopur Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal have been recorded in the court.

After examining the evidence, the court found the allegations to be valid, saying that concealing such information constitutes a violation of election rules.

The court on Monday said that there were irregularities in the electoral process and concealment of material facts, which formed the basis for annulling the election.

The High Court also issued another significant order, saying that Ramniwas Rawat, who had secured the second highest number of votes in the election, will be the elected MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency.

Congress leader Mukesh Malhotra, whose nomination for the Vijaypur bypoll was cleared at the last minute by the All India Congress Committee, had managed to defeat BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat.

Ramniwas Rawat had won as many as six Assembly elections (between 1993 and 2023) from Vijaypur on Congress ticket, however, he had joined the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and then was appointed the state Environment Minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet.

However, Ramniwas Rawat lost to Mukesh Malhotra in the bypoll in November 2024.