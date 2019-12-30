40 history-sheets opened under Disha Act: SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Kakinada: Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 40 history-sheets have been opened under the Disha Act in the district.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said that a road map would be prepared for strict implementation of Disha Act and workshops would be conducted to create awareness on the Act among the police officials and people, particularly among youth.

He said strict vigil will be kept on those who are sexually abusing children and women. He said 13 special teams have been formed under Operation Muskan and rescued 275 destitute children.

Stating that 88 cybercrimes reported in the district, the SP said administration was giving training to a SI and two constables under nodal officer of DSP rank for the investigation of cybercrimes.

He said awareness camps are being conducted on cybercrimes among college students and orientation programmes have been organised for police personnel on this aspect.

He said the government has supplied two Cyber Forensic Kits to curb cybercrimes. He said that seven sophisticated vehicles were sanctioned to the district to crack crime cases in a speedy manner.

He said the personnel in `Dial 100' were working round the clock and communicate the information to the police officers concerned. He said every day the centre receives 270 to 300 calls of which 35-40 were actionable calls. He said 464 cases of white colour crimes were registered this year as against 429 of previous year.