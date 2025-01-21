40-hour training programme on mediation begins

Ongole: Thein-charge District Principal Judge and 8th Additional District Judge, D Ammanna Raja inaugurated a 40-hour training programme on mediation at the District Court premises here on Monday.

Addressing the inauguration, he emphasised that mediation serves as an excellent platform for alternative dispute resolution.

The judge highlighted that cases in courts can be resolved through mediation with the consent of both parties.

He encouraged litigants to utilize this opportunity, noting that it would help reduce the severe pressure and workload on courts. After his address, he lit the ceremonial lamp to commence the programme officially.

Supreme Court advocates Jaya Goyal and Nagina Jain served as meditation trainers for the programme.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests including Additional District Judges T Raja Venkatadri, D Ramulu, and P Lalita, Senior Civil Judges G Deena and S Hemalatha, District Legal Services Authority Secretary K Shyam Babu, Additional Junior Civil Judges, Bar Association President N Mohan Dasu, other advocates, and representatives from voluntary organisations.