40 individuals joins TDP in Dharmavaram in presence of Paritala Sriram

During the Padayatra led by Paritala Sriram, 40 young individuals made the decision to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Phani Kumar, who was previously associated with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in the 32nd ward of Dharmavaram. These youths expressed their discontent with the current YCP government, claiming that they have not received justice under its rule.

They said that in an effort to address the concerns and meet the expectations of the people, Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of the TDP, has unveiled a mini manifesto for the upcoming elections. They said this move has convinced these individuals to place their faith in the TDP and believe that their concerns will be addressed and justice will be served under their leadership.