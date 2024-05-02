  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024

Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
x

Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024

Highlights

Kamakshi Bhaskarla shines, wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest.

Kamakshi Bhaskarla, a rising star in Telugu cinema, has recently garnered the prestigious Best Actress Jury Award at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for her performance in ‘Polimera 2.’ This accolade marks a significant milestone in her journey, which began with a career shift from medicine to modelling and ultimately led her to the silver screen.

Bhaskarla's path to stardom took an initial turn when she won the coveted title of Miss India Telangana. This achievement opened doors to the world of cinema, where she carved a niche for herself by portraying distinct characters and captivating heroines. Her talent truly shone through in the ‘Polimera’ movies, catapulting her to widespread recognition.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Bhaskarla actively engages with her fans on social media, where she regularly shares captivating photos, showcasing both her glamorous and down-to-earth persona.

Upon receiving the Best Actress Jury Award, Bhaskarla expressed her elation: "It was very thrilling to get the best actress award for my performance in ‘Ma Uri Polimera 2.’ Thanks to the jury for the selection for this award. Awards increase my responsibility as an actress."

She also acknowledged the guidance of her acting teachers and dedicated the award to her support system. Bhaskarla further emphasised the collective effort behind the success of ‘Polimera 2,’ stating, "All our team worked hard. I am very happy."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X