Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away

Just In
Playback singer Uma Ramanan, known for ‘Poongathave Thalthiravai,’ dies at 72. Legacy of over 100 songs lives on.
Uma Ramanan, the playback singer with the unique voice, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 72. She leaves behind a legacy of over 100 songs, many of which were composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.
Ramanan's career was marked by her exceptional talent, evident from the very beginning with her song ‘Poongathave Thalthiravai’ in the film ‘Nizhalgal.’ This song, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, became her claim to fame and opened doors to numerous collaborations with the maestro.
Throughout her career, Ramanan excelled in diverse genres, from the high-pitched ‘Anantha Ragam Ketkum Kalam’ to the folk-based ‘Sevvaraly Thottathile Unnai Nenachen.’ Her sweet voice and ability to captivate audiences live on in songs like ‘Nee Pathi Naan Pathi Kanne" and ‘Kanmani Nee Vara Kathirunthen.’
While many music directors recognized her talent, Ramanan is particularly remembered for her collaborations with Ilaiyaraaja. He, according to writer and film director Suka, ‘fully utilized her talents,’ gifting her with some of her most brilliant songs.
Historian of Tamil film music, Vamanan, describes Ramanan as a singer who struck a perfect balance between playback singing and live performances. He especially cherishes her song ‘Kannanakku Radhai Nenjam Simmasanam,’ an example of her captivating voice.
Uma Ramanan's legacy extends far beyond the playback world. As a trained classical musician and dancer, she graced over 6,000 live concerts across 35 years, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.