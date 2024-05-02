Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed

The pitch that would also be used for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has been installed at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Ten drop-in pitches were prepared in Florida since late last year using the proprietary techniques honed over a decade at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. Damian Hough, the head curator at the Adelaide Oval, has overseen the preparation. Drop-in pitches have been regularly used at the Adelaide Oval and at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The pitches have been cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass and have been nurtured in Florida.

Out of the 10 drop-in pitches, four pitches will be set up at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, while six pitches have been designated for practice facilities.

Meanwhile, the entire outfield was laid in the last week of April by noted organisation, LandTek, who have worked with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields.

The entire stadium is expected to be ready by May 21, with a test event match being played at the venue on May 27, four days before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 commences.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been divided into three sections – the general stands on the east and west sides, the players locker rooms on the northern side alongside the hospitality and VIP boxes, while the operations offices, media and broadcast areas will be in the south side of the stadium.

The 34,000 seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host seven matches, including the marquee India vs Pakistan match on June 9.

Nine teams will play at the stadium in New York, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Canada, Ireland, Bangladesh, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the USA. The first match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be played on June 3 between Sri Lanka and South Africa.