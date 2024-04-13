40 Volunteers extend support to TDP in Kovvuru

In a surprising turn of events, volunteers in Kovuru constituency have made a significant shift in their political allegiance by resigning from their positions and joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Led by Kovuru MLA candidate Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthireddy and supported by Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, about 40 volunteers have decided to work for the TDP voluntarily.

The volunteers, who were previously earning a monthly salary of five thousand, expressed their support for the TDP and their confidence in the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. During a formal event, the Vemireddy couple welcomed the volunteers into the party and presented them with TDP scarves.

Prashanthi Reddy applauded the volunteers for their decision to join the TDP, emphasizing that it is a rare occurrence for volunteers to voluntarily resign and switch political affiliations. She also mentioned that more volunteers are eager to join the TDP and that they are prepared to work tirelessly for the party.

Furthermore, Prashanthi Reddy reassured the volunteers that they will be provided with a salary increase to 10,000 once the TDP comes into power and Chandrababu Naidu assumes the position of Chief Minister. She also mentioned that every new member joining the party will have a designated role within the organization.

The move by the volunteers to join the TDP has been viewed as a positive development in the district and has garnered support from various individuals in the community. It is clear that the TDP is making waves in district politics and attracting support from enthusiastic volunteers.