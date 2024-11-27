Live
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
- Samsung announces new leadership to stay relevant in chip biz
- Telangana: 8 Bikes Destroyed in Massive Fire Accident in Hyderabad
- Death toll rises to 29 in Tanzania's building collapse
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
Just In
400 avail medical camp at Hanuman Junction
Eluru: A rural medical camp was recently concluded in Hanuman Junction near here benefitting over 400 residents.Spearheading the initiative was Pranav...
Eluru: A rural medical camp was recently concluded in Hanuman Junction near here benefitting over 400 residents.
Spearheading the initiative was Pranav Movva, a distinguished graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he earned dual degrees in Biomolecular Science and Neuroscience.
Telugu Desam Party MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar performed the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, underscoring the community’s support and the significance of the medical camp.
The camp was aimed at educating and assisting the socioeconomically underprivileged population in adopting healthier lifestyles and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.
Utilising funds raised for the initiative, the team conducted comprehensive glucose and blood pressure screenings for more than 400 individuals.
This effort was supported by three nurses and Dr Divi Manasa, a general internal medicine specialist.