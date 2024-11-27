  • Menu
400 avail medical camp at Hanuman Junction
Eluru: A rural medical camp was recently concluded in Hanuman Junction near here benefitting over 400 residents.

Spearheading the initiative was Pranav Movva, a distinguished graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he earned dual degrees in Biomolecular Science and Neuroscience.

Telugu Desam Party MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar performed the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, underscoring the community’s support and the significance of the medical camp.

The camp was aimed at educating and assisting the socioeconomically underprivileged population in adopting healthier lifestyles and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Utilising funds raised for the initiative, the team conducted comprehensive glucose and blood pressure screenings for more than 400 individuals.

This effort was supported by three nurses and Dr Divi Manasa, a general internal medicine specialist.

