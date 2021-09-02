400 donate blood at a camp in Karumanchi

Singarayakonda : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing the legacy of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy by providing welfare scheme, observed the home minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

She inaugurated the blood donation camp organised at Karumanchi village by the Maa Vuru Abhivrudhi Committee members and chairman of Madyavimochana Prachara Committee, Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy on Wednesday.

Observing the 12th death anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the home minister and other guests paid rich tributes to him by garlanding his statue at Karumanchi.

Speaking at the programme, Sucharita said that the credit of bringing the administration to the village level belongs to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said that the government is spending crores of rupees on village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Centres, YSR Health Clinics, etc. She said that the government is providing transparent rule to the public and distributing welfare benefits to all eligible people irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliation. She said that due to the provision of infrastructure in the government schools, about 2.50 lakh students shifted from private schools.

Sucharita appreciated that 400 people donated blood in the camp at Karumanchi and said that each blood drop will save the needy people.

She advised Lakshmana Reddy to encourage the public against alcoholism. The advisor for social justice Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, sarpanch Mannam Srinivasa Rao, IRCS district chairman P Prakash Babu, GGH medical officer Dr Durga Prasad and others also participated in the programme.