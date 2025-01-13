42 trainee IAS officers visit GVMC

Visakhapatnam : A group of 42 trainee IAS officers visited the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Sunday. As per the instructions of GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, senior officials briefed the officers about GVMC’s development projects, operational performance and other initiatives during a meeting held in the premises.

Additional Commissioner DV Ramana Murthy shared about road maintenance, engineering works, tender processes and projects funded by the 15th Finance Commission.

Updates on development initiatives like theme parks, road junction improvements, and solar power projects aimed at reducing electricity consumption were discussed.

The provision of 400 MLD of daily drinking water and purificationplants, recycling of treated water, and associated details were presented to the trainees.

Efforts to eradicate seasonal diseases, ban on single-use plastic and promoting alternatives taken up by the GVMC were also explained in details.

Achievements made in cleanliness rankings under Swachh Survekshan, awards won, and initiatives like rooftop gardens and green city projects were discussed.

Disaster preparedness measures taken by the GVMC to address natural calamities were also briefed to the trainee officers.

Chief engineer P Shiva Prasada Raju, Chief Medical Officers ENV Naresh Kumar, supervising engineer KVN Ravi, deputy city planner Haridasu, and SRU project director Srinivasa Rajamani provided comprehensive explanations on these topics. Following GVMC’s presentations, Srinivasa Rajamani, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) jointcommissioner Ramesh Kumar explained several development initiatives undertaken by the VMRDA.