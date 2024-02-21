438 TIDCO houses distributed to beneficiaries

Vizianagaram: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP government is working for the welfare of common man and it reached every heart in the state. He handed over 438 houses built under TIDCO scheme with a budget of Rs 33.56 crore to the beneficiaries On Tuesday.

He appealed to the people to vote for the YSRCP if they feel that the government worked for the poor and they are benefitted.

He said that the government has been working to raise the living standards of the common people and implementing the welfare schemes through direct benefit transfer without any role for middlemen and leakages and bribes.

The minister said the entire landscape of Vizianagaram city was changed because of the Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy.

Later, Deputy Speaker Veerabhadra Swamy said that the previous government didn’t complete the construction of these houses but now all the works were completed and every basic amenity like water, power and roads were provided. Further, these houses are being distributed to the beneficiaries free of cost, he said.

District collector S Nagalakshmi said that they are building around 3,600 houses in two areas and those will be distributed only after providing all the amenities.