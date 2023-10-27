44,000 school heads being trained in ‘leadership qualities’

Vijayawada: The state school education department has completed the first phase of the ‘Leadership Qualities Training for school heads’ in the state. The second phase of programme will start next month. In order to enhance the leadership qualities of the headmasters/principals of the schools (school heads) the school education department launched six-day leadership programme in six zones of the state.

The education department in collaboration with Sattva and Kaivalya Education Foundation and under the auspices of the State Institute of Educational Planning and Training (SIEMAT), is organising the comprehensive ‘School Leadership Development’ programme in six zones. The teachers are provided with accommodation, food and stay with basic amenities and subject experts train the school heads in various subjects that are helpful to hone their skills.

B Srinivasa Rao, state project director, Samagra Shiksha, in a press release on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh has achieved the distinction of being the first state to train 44,000 school heads in leadership qualities, setting a benchmark unmatched elsewhere in the country.

He said initially 250 school heads underwent training in five instalments at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad and later training was imparted to school heads. He said leadership training will be given to school heads from 44,000 government high schools, zilla parishad high schools, AP model schools, Gurukula schools, KGBV schools, municipal and mandal parishad schools, and other government-owned schools across the state as master facilitators, endowed with subject matter expertise.

The first phase started on July 18, 2023 in Bapatla zone under the guidance of education minister Botcha Satyanarayana. Training also started in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru, Tirupati, and Anantapur zones the same day.

The school heads were trained in ‘self-awareness, self-management, non-violent communication, influence, team management, observation, and feedback.’

Additionally, education department officials and subject matter experts introduced novel topics, enhancing the overall learning experience. He said the initiative started in accordance with the National Education Policy of the Union government.

He said the school heads play an integral role in the educational ecosystem, shaping the future of both students and teachers.