4784 candidates got jobs: Vijayasai

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that the job mela organised by the party has evoked good response and 4784 candidates were selected for jobs on the first day itself. Speaking to the media after the first day of the mela was completed, he said that more candidates are expected to attend the mela on Sunday. While providing jobs to 5000 candidates was the target, it has been reached on the first day itself.

Reddy said that the candidates who were not selected need not be disappointed as the job mela is a continuous programme. He added that in the IT wing 737 got selected out of which 410 were given offer letters on the spot and the remaining will get them in one week. About 7500 candidates with SSC, Inter, ITI, polytechnic qualifications have attended out of which 2347 are selected. With degree qualification 1700 have been selected. On the whole, 15750 youth attended the mela on Saturday.

YSRCP social media convenor G Devendar Reddy was also present at the press meet who lambasted some vernacular news channels for telecasting the news that there was no response to the job mela.