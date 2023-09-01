5 AP students selected for youth exchange prog in USA

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated five students from the State, who were selected for KL-YES programme (Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study), an annual programme fully funded by the US Department of State for intercultural exchanges.



The Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh financial aid for the students and presented a Tab to each of them.

He enquired about their family background and education details of the students and directed the authorities to monitor them even after they complete their studies in the USA.

Two students, who returned from USA last year, were also among those who met the Chief Minister.

The programme was established by the US Congress in October 2002 in response to the events of September 11, 2001 for a better people-to-people connect.

During the one-year stay in the USA, the selected student gets enrolled in schools. They have to follow the entire school process including examinations, sports, co-curricular. The selected students stay with the host families. The selected students also receive a monthly financial stipend of around 200 dollars (Rs 16,500 approximately).

Every year, students from around 38 countries across Africa, West Asia, South Asia and South-East Asia get selected for the programme. This year, 30 students were selected from India. Among these selected students, five students are from Andhra Pradesh. These are the students of AP Social Welfare Residential Institutions Society (APSWREIS).

Last year, three students from APSWREIS were selected for the programme.