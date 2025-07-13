Live
5 cities of AP bag Swatcha Sarvekshan awards
Vijayawada: Five cities in Andhra Pradesh bagged Swatcha Sarvekshan awards in different categories. Minister for municipal administration P Narayana will receive the awards from Union minister for urban affairs Manoharlal in New Delhi on July 17.
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation bagged ministerial award under special category award and Rajahmundry bagged ministerial awards under state level category. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Guntur and Tirupati Municipal Corporations bagged awards under Swatcha league awards category.
