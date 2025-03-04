5-day All India Postal Carrom Tourney begins in Tirupati

Tirupati: The five-day 27th All India Postal Carrom Tournament commenced in Tirupati on Monday with grandeur and excitement. The tournament has brought together top players from various Postal Circles across the country at the Multi Sports Indoor Stadium, Tirupati, setting the stage for intense competition and sportsmanship.

The inaugural ceremony began with a spectacular parade of teams, showcasing the vibrant participation of 13 Postal Circle teams representing different parts of India in both men’s and women’s categories.

The teams include Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University Prof Ch Appa Rao inaugurated the tournament. Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) K Prakash, along with the Vice-Chancellor, hoisted the flag to mark the formal commencement of the tournament. Director of Postal Services K Santhosh Netha welcomed the participants, highlighting the significance of the event in promoting camaraderie and competitive spirit among postal employees.

Assistant Director of AP Circle K Satish praised the enthusiasm and support from players and spectators, stating that the next four days would witness thrilling performances. With several exciting matches lined up, the tournament promises to showcase remarkable talent and sportsmanship in the coming days.