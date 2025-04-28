5 Pak nationals identified living legally in Madanapalle

Madanapalle (Annamayya District): The Annamayya district police have traced five Pakistani citizens residing legally in Madanapalle town, living on residence visas that have been consistently renewed over the years.

The discovery comes amid a wider verification campaign launched by the Andhra Pradesh Police, following directives from the Union Home Ministry, to locate Pakistani nationals living across the state on various types of visas. During the process, district authorities identified the five individuals and have since placed them under surveillance while awaiting further instructions from senior officials regarding their status.

A senior police source confirmed that formal deportation notices have not yet been issued. The individuals belong to a family linked to a local woman who married a Pakistani national while abroad and later returned to her hometown with her five children, all of whom hold Pakistani citizenship. The family also includes a younger child, born in India, who holds Indian nationality. Over time, some family members have settled further by marrying locals and securing employment in Madanapalle and surrounding areas.