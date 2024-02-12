50 families join TDP in Kadiri in presence of Kandikunta Venkata Prasad

Around 50 families from 34th Ward Weavers Colony of Kadiri town left YCP and joined the party in the presence of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party candidate Mr. Kandikunta Venkataprasad alias Nage Narsimhulu, Vallepu Venkataramana, Vallepu Venkatesh, Derengula Venkatesh, Jeripiti Adinarayana, Vallepu Suri. Resh, Ganganna of Bulls , Mallem Gangulappa, Mopuri Ramana, Mopuri Ramakrishna, Koguru Ramana, Gondipalli Jayaram, Badishetti Ramakrishna, Kadiri Naresh, Pulagampally Ramesh, Diguventi Srinivasulu, Kuntlapalli Somesekhar, Parasuram Gangamma Pujari, S Nagaraju, Bapanapalli Venkatesh, etc. Kadiri was invited by Kappi into the Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh News, Andhra Pradesh, AP News, Jagan, Chandra Babu, Pawancandidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad garu participated in this program with town leaders and local ward leaders.