Alcaraz pulls out of Italian Open due to forearm injury

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Italian Open, scheduled to start in Rome on May 6, due to a right forearm injury.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco due to a forearm injury sustained during a practice session. His hopes of being the first player to win the championship three times in a row were likewise dashed after he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz stated that he only wanted to return when he was "100% pain-free" after his injury worsened during the game.

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Rome. I need to rest so I can recover and play 100% pain-free. I am very sorry; I will see you next year," Alcaraz wrote on ‘X’.

Alcaraz has three weeks to be fit until the French Open starts on May 26 as it will be a race against time.

