World Development Corporation Introduces LawTech and Advanced Doctorate Program

The World Development Corporation (WDC) introduces two innovative products to address core challenges the world faces in their respective fields: LawTech for the legal sector and a flexible Doctorate Program in international corporate directorship.

LawTech is a legal assistance platform and an advanced Doctorate program in International Corporate Directorship. These products are designed to enhance professional practices in their respective fields by integrating modern technology and flexible educational pathways.

Introducing the two innovative products in India right now:

● LawTech: Designed to cater to the specific needs of the legal profession, LawTech leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the day-to-day operations of legal practitioners. Developed by WDC's Innovation and Incubation Center, LawTech is designed by and for the legal community. It enables legal professionals to conduct thorough research with greater speed, create legal drafts in less time, reduce time spent on administrative tasks, and support more informed legal decision-making. With a team of 250 experts, the platform utilises artificial intelligence to optimise legal research, drafting and predictions. It offers advanced features like automated document creation, extensive legal databases, and voice search capabilities. LawTech ensures that legal professionals can accelerate their workflow, thereby adhering to the principle that "Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied."

● Doctorate Program: In collaboration with European University, the Directors' Institute - World Council Of Directors, an initiative by WDC Leadership School (a part of World Development Corporation) becomes the first in the globe to provide a doctorate in International Corporate Directorship. Created for professionals aiming to achieve the highest academic and practical standards in corporate governance. It accommodates the schedules of busy professionals by allowing the duration of the doctorate to be adjusted based on the candidate’s prior learning and relevant professional experience. Candidates can convert their professional certifications and experience into ECTS points, thus potentially shortening the program's duration to as little as one and a half years. The program emphasises practical knowledge and application, preparing graduates to handle complex corporate governance challenges effectively. It is recognised internationally and taught by experts with extensive experience in the field.

About World Development Corporation:

WDC, a pioneer in digital transformation, is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the challenges of today’s professional and educational environments. Through strategic initiatives and cutting-edge technology, WDC is empowering professionals across various industries to achieve excellence and lead change in their communities.





(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)