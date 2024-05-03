Buddha Purnima 2024: Auspicious Timings, Date and Significance

The full moon of the month of Vaishakh marks Buddha Purnima, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This day holds immense significance as it commemorates Buddha's enlightenment after years of meditation in pursuit of truth. Interestingly, Buddha Purnima is not only celebrated by Buddhists but also by Hindus, who believe that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Buddha on this day. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Satyanarayan to invite prosperity and fortune into their homes.

Dates and Timings

According to the Panchang, Buddha Purnima begins on May 22 at 6.47 pm and concludes on May 23 at 7.22 pm. However, according to Udayatithi, Buddha Purnima falls solely on May 23 this year, marking the 2586th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

The day begins with devotees rising early to bathe in holy rivers, followed by the worship of Lord Buddha and Lord Satyanarayan. During the full moon night, offerings are made to the moon, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped, with kheer offered to her to enhance happiness, prosperity, and luck in one's life.

Auspicious Timings

The most auspicious time for bathing and making donations on Buddha Purnima is from 04:04 am to 05:26 am on May 23. Worship of Lord Vishnu is deemed auspicious from 10:35 am to 12:18 pm. Moonrise on Vaishakh Purnima occurs at 07:12 am.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Lord Buddha, born Siddhartha in Lumbini, Nepal, to King Shuddhodhan and Queen Mahamaya, renounced his royal comforts at the age of 29 in search of truth and enlightenment. After six years of penance and meditation, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at the age of 35, hence earning the title of Buddha.

It's believed that Buddha was born and attained enlightenment on Vaishakh Purnima, hence the name Buddha Purnima. Apart from ritualistic baths and donations, special worship of Lord Buddha is conducted on this day to honor his profound teachings and enlightenment journey.