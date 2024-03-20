Live
Just In
50 individuals from Ward 11 of Bhimavaram join Jana Sena
In a significant development, around 50 individuals from Ward 11 of Bhimavaram Constituency have joined the Janasena Party. The event took place on...
In a significant development, around 50 individuals from Ward 11 of Bhimavaram Constituency have joined the Janasena Party. The event took place on Tuesday evening, where the joint candidate Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu welcomed the new members in the presence of the joint West Godavari district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao.
The joining ceremony was led by Pallabotu Srinu, with prominent members like Ennabattula Pushpavati, Tanukula Mariamma, and Pilli Jyoti deciding to switch allegiance to the Janasena Party. Anjibabu expressed confidence that more people will join the party in the near future, predicting the downfall of the YSRCP party.
The event was attended by various party officials, including Town President Chenamalla Chandra Shekhar and Town Chief Secretary Sunkara Ravi. Overall, the move signifies a growing support base for the Janasena Party in the region, with more individuals showing interest in aligning themselves with the party's ideology and leadership.