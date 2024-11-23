50 lakh benefited from Deepam-2 so far: Nadendla

Vijayawada: It is a matter of pride that the number of Deepam-2 beneficiaries had reached 50 lakh in three weeks after the scheme was launched to improve the standards of life of the poor, said Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar.

Participating in a programme here on Friday along with MLA Gadde Rammohan, Civil supplies Corporation vice-chairman and MD G Veerapandian, district in-charge Collector Dr Nidhi Meena, Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya and others, Nadendla Manohar said that the beneficiaries would derive benefit to the tune of Rs 2,476.50 per annum.

They tasted the tea prepared on a gas stove at the home of Koteswaramma who said that it would be helpful for them to send children to the school.

The Minister said that there are 1.55 crore gas connections across the State. The Deepam-2 scheme that was started in Srikakulam district formally by the Chief Minister brought cheer among the beneficiaries.

The scheme, the first of its kind in the country, was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu way back in 1999 to protect the health of women.

If a person has white ration card, Aadhaar card and gas connection, they would be given a free cylinder. So far, only 521 complaints were received regarding the scheme, he said, highlighting that it showed the transparency in the scheme.

MLA Gadde Rammohan expressed happiness over the stupendous success of the scheme.