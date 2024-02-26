500 YSRCP families join TDP

Srikakulam: YSRCP received big jolt in Tekkali Assembly segment headquarters as 500 YSRCP families joined TDP in presence of its MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu here on Sunday.

The 500 families were very loyal to YSRCP but vexed with the rifts among YSRCP leaders and development works they decided to join TDP.

Speaking on the occasion Atchannaidu warned the YSRCP leaders to be careful as people are looking for TDP rule.