52.45L members enrolled in TDP within a month

Vijayawada : TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that party would keep up the tradition of recognising the services of dedicated workers.

Speaking in a teleconference with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and village-level activists, he pointed out that the nominated posts have been provided to the activists who had worked hard for the party. Naidu recalled that some activists have lost their properties and even lives in the previous anarchy rule.

Despite facing challenges, the TDP leaders put in their best efforts to see that the TDP-led NDA won the State Assembly elections with 57 per cent vote share and 93 per cent strike rate. Naidu said even those 11 Assembly seats were lost with a slender margin.

The Chief Minister said that the party will be interlinked with the State government to take the welfare programmes much ahead.

Informing the party leaders that elections will be held to irrigation societies and cooperative bodies very soon, Naidu said that the party activists should work for the success of the NDA candidates.

Naidu pointed out that 52.45L members have enrolled in the TDP so far in the party membership drive launched on October 26. He hailed the record enrollment within a month.

Rajampet, Kuppam, Kalyanadurgam, Palakol, Atmakur, Mangalagiri, Kanigiri, Kodu, Vinukonda and Kavali stood on top 10 in membership enrolment, he said and appreciated the efforts of the local leaders in achieving this.

“I also appreciate the efforts of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, for evincing special interest in successfully taking the membership enrollment much forward to reach the goal,” Naidu said. He said that the enrolment process has picked up very fast in Telangana too.

It is the TDP that introduced the system of permanent membership with Rs 1 lakh which is getting tremendous response, he said and added that the membership fee will be utilised for the welfare of the needy party activists. The insurance coverage too has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, the Chief Minister said and promised to take all possible measures to support the party activists both financially and politically.

He also announced that heads for all the organisations in the party will soon be appointed. Stating that Rs 1,400 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, the Chief Minister said that the State government will ensure that no road in the State has potholes by Sankranthi.

“We are marching ahead with the aim of providing employment to the youth. This is a government that gives highest priority for welfare. Also, we are giving importance to good governance and execution of developmental projects,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu made it clear that action will be taken as per law against all those who resort to various kinds of atrocities in the guise of power. Revenue camps will soon be organised to resolve the land issues created by the previous government, the Chief Minister declared.