54,341 women benefit under EBC Nestham in Prakasam

JC K Krishnaveni, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Pothula Suneetha presenting replica of cheque to beneficiaries in Ongole on Tuesday
Highlights

JC asks beneficiaries to utilise the scheme for their welfare

Ongole: The State government is implementing various welfare schemes with an aim to eradicate poverty, announced Joint Collector K Krishnaveni.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the EBC Nestham programme on Tuesday from his camp office and spoke to the district officers through video conference.

Speaking at the programme, JC Krishnaveni explained that the government wants women to be self-reliant and part of the development. She said that along with SC, ST, BC, minorities, the State government wants the poor women from upper castes also develop and introduced the EBC Nestham scheme for women between 45 to 60 years of age. She announced that the Prakasam district is in second place with 54,341 beneficiaries under the scheme and they receive Rs 15,000 each. She advised the women to make the best use of the funds and receive the benefits for three years.

MLC Pothula Suneetha, PDCC Bank chairman Dr Madasi Venkaiah, chairmen and chairpersons, directors of various corporations, and other officials also participated in the programme.

