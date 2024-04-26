BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad visited the student who tried to commit suicide

Nagarkurnool: Charan Teja, an inter student from Ithol village, Thadur mandal, Nagar KurnoolNagar Kurnooldistrict committed suicide because of low marks in the inter results. The family members noticed this and rushed to the district hospital.

Nagar Kurnool BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad who came to know about this went to the hospital and expressed his courage. Charan teja suggested to write again and score high marks.

The student was advised to live bravely no matter how many hardships he faced. Senior leaders and workers of BJP party participated in this program.