  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad visited the student who tried to commit suicide

BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad visited the student who tried to commit suicide
x
Highlights

Charan Teja, an inter student from Ithol village, Thadur mandal, Nagar Kurnool district committed suicide because of low marks in the inter results.

Nagarkurnool: Charan Teja, an inter student from Ithol village, Thadur mandal, Nagar KurnoolNagar Kurnooldistrict committed suicide because of low marks in the inter results. The family members noticed this and rushed to the district hospital.

Nagar Kurnool BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad who came to know about this went to the hospital and expressed his courage. Charan teja suggested to write again and score high marks.

The student was advised to live bravely no matter how many hardships he faced. Senior leaders and workers of BJP party participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X