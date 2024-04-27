Live
- Vijayawada: SAMARTH app useful to effectively monitor law & order issues, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena
- Cops bust smartphone smuggling racket, apprehend 17
- Pedal power: City cycling buffs want govt to promote sustainable mobility
- Guntur: Capital Amaravati construction will be speeded up says Nara Lokesh
- Nizam College showcases famed alumni
- 21 nominations accepted for Cantt bypoll
- BJP is a ‘pucca local party’: Kishan
- Voters find Candidates persona non-grata in chevella
- Tirupati: Sanskrit is language of divinity says Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri participated in the maritime partnership exercise
Just In
Kudos to young boy: Saichand’s timely action saves trapped workers
Highlights
Hyderabad: Saichand, a young boy passing-by the factory, used his skills and rescued the workers trapped in the fire at the Allen factory in...
Hyderabad: Saichand, a young boy passing-by the factory, used his skills and rescued the workers trapped in the fire at the Allen factory in Shadnagar. Senior police and fire officials appreciated the boy for his timely work in saving the lives of the workers.
Saichand, who noticed the fire emanating from the building, fetched a long rope immediately, went up the building, and threw it inside and rescued all the workers trapped inside the factory. Senior police officials at the spot appreciated the boy and complimented him for his instinctive response and spontaneity.
They said he is the hero of the day and his skills rescued all the workers who were trapped in fire.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS