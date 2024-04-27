Kudos to young boy: Saichand’s timely action saves trapped workers

Hyderabad: Saichand, a young boy passing-by the factory, used his skills and rescued the workers trapped in the fire at the Allen factory in Shadnagar. Senior police and fire officials appreciated the boy for his timely work in saving the lives of the workers.

Saichand, who noticed the fire emanating from the building, fetched a long rope immediately, went up the building, and threw it inside and rescued all the workers trapped inside the factory. Senior police officials at the spot appreciated the boy and complimented him for his instinctive response and spontaneity.

They said he is the hero of the day and his skills rescued all the workers who were trapped in fire.