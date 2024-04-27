MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th April 2024

Extreme stress behind student suicides

It is indeed concerning to read about suicides of seven Intermediate students within a day of results being declared. Most of them were first year students and had opted for Science stream. They had failed in one or two subjects. There is something definitely wrong with the Intermediate education in our State. The corporate colleges control the machinery here. In the name of coaching for various entrance exams, the students are subjected to extreme stress. They hardly get any time for themselves. Fear of failure, anxiety over their performance in the exams, academic and peer pressure, parental expectations are all the major reasons for the increasing number of student suicides in the State.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

TDP offering more freebies than YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu is also promising many more freebies than what are existing under the YSRCP government. After alleging that the present government took a loan of more than Rs 10 lakh crore, which has become an unbearable burden to the state, how can CNB offer more sops and how much more debt the State has to incur in case the TDP comes to power. What avenues are in his mind for creating wealth? Why he is hiding to reveal? Laden with heavy debts by AP already now, there is no reason to expand freebie culture.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP’s weaponising of falsehood pitiful

Sam Pitroda’s comments on the inheritance tax have pushed the party into deep trouble. PM Modi is accusing Congress of planning to impose higher taxes and not wanting people to pass on their hard-earned income to their heirs. But when our PM Narendra Modi came to know that Rajiv Gandhi had abolished estate duty act in 1985, he dramatically changed his tunes and now he is commenting that Rajiv Gandhi after his mother Indira Gandhi’s death, in order to save the wealth from going to the government, abolished the inheritance tax. It is not good to on his part to criticise persons who are dead and who will not be able to defend the allegations laid by Modi. It is pity to note that weaponising of falsehood, wilfull contamination of the truth are playing mainly in this elections.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

Whatever the eventual outcome of the ongoing election, the campaign will be long remembered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s polarising rhetoric that qualifies to be described and denounced as ‘hate speech’. History will record that there was a Prime Minister who sought to polarise the electorate along the Hindu-Muslim divide. By mouthing communal slurs, Modi has shattered the greatest of esteem we attached to the post of Prime Minister. None of his predecessors ever made hate speeches as Modi now does. His utterances are unworthy of the Prime Minister. He tries to mislead voters into thinking that the Congress plans to loot their jewelry, money and property.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

SC puts paid to plaints over EVMs

The Supreme Court dismissed the pleas seeking ballot paper voting and rejected pleas seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Delivering the verdict, the bench issued two directions – containers carrying the symbol loading unit should be sealed in the presence of polling agents and candidates and be kept secured for 45 days and the control unit, ballot unit and VVPAT shall be verified by engineers of the manufacturing companies post the result of the counting on a written request to be made within seven days of the declaration of results. It is a right step in the right direction and will lead to free and fair elections. Thus, the EVM end game has come and SC rejected all the petitions challenging EVMs. It has all the opposition raising its doubts cleared once for all.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Anarchism rules roost in politics

This is with reference to the editorial “Hate-hate relationship new trend in Indian politics “ (April 26). Repugnant and offensive speeches are reaching new heights by all top leaders of all parties specially in both the Telugu States during election campaigns.. Crowds are filling to the rafters in all meetings. Using disrespectable and unparliamentary language on all platforms has become the order of the day. Whether the democracy or any other system, if political figures fail to maintain ethical norms, automatically people also tend to follow and finally anarchism rules the roost. Present political atmosphere is unquestionably proving such odious stories. One cannot change the unchanged.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad