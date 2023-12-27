550 playgrounds ready in Prakasam

Ongole: The Prakasam collector AS Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the Aadudam Andhra sports event at the district-level programme here by flagging off the rally with two two-kilometre-long national flag at the collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector said that they have prepared 550 playgrounds and distributed 28,000 professional sports kits for use in Aadudam Andhra sports meets in the district.

Collector Dinesh Kumar, trainee IAS Souryaman Patel, mayor Gangada Sujatha, Ongole RDO Visveswara Rao, municipal commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, DSDO Rajeswari, district school games federation secretary K Vanaja, Aadudam Andhra ambassadors Bhakta Dhruvudu, Manoj Sai, Himamsa, and Srilakshmi led the rally to the mini stadium, as hundreds of people, SHG women, students of various institutions joined it. At the mini stadium, the collector and mayor hoisted the national flag, SAAP flag and Aadudam Andhra flag.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Dinesh Kumar said that for the first time in history, the state government is organising sports meets from village-level to state-level.