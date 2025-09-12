5K marathon for AIDS awareness organised

Kakinada: District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Narasimha Nayak and District Leprosy, AIDS & TB Officer Dr I Prabhakar have urged the public to increase their awareness about AIDS prevention. To spread this vital message, a 5K marathon, the ‘Red Run’, was organised on Thursday, starting at Vivekananda Park and ending at Rama Rao Peta. Flagging off the run, the officials said the event, a joint initiative by the District HIV/AIDS Division (DISHA) and the District Sports Authority, aimed to educate youth aged 17-25 about HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, and substance abuse. A total of 90 students from various government and private degree colleges participated.

The officials also highlighted the government’s support for AIDS patients, including pension facilities, and stressed that society should treat patients with dignity and without discrimination. The winners of the race were R Srinivas (men’s first prize), P Nanibabu (men’s second prize), Ch Anitha (women’s first prize), V Vasanthi (women’s second prize), K Raziya (third gender first prize), and A Rajini (third gender second prize). Dr J Narasimha Nayak awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000 for first place and Rs 7,000 for second place, along with certificates for all participants. District Malaria Officer Dr Wilson and NCD Programme Officer Dr Aruna were also present at the event.