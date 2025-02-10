Live
5K marathon raises awareness on cancer, drug abuse
Collector Thameem Ansariya commends the organisers and young participants for their initiative in conducting the awareness run
Ongole: ‘Marathon 5K Ruu-2025,’ was held to raise awareness of cancer and prevent drug abuse here on Sunday at the Mini Stadium, turned around at Miriyalapalam Centre, and concluded back at the stadium.
Speaking at the event, district collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised the importance of raising awareness about cancer and the dangers of drug abuse. She commended the organisers and youth participants for their initiative in organising the awareness run.
Prakasam district SP AR Damodar warned the youth against sacrificing long-term well-being for momentary pleasures through drugs and other substances. He also stressed the importance of helmet use for two-wheeler riders, describing it as a protective shield for life.
Local MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao of Ongole and BN Vijay Kumar of Santhanuthalapadu addressed the gathering. While Janardhana Rao emphasised the importance of proper dietary habits for maintaining health, Vijay Kumar spoke about the increasing stress levels among youth and the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle while staying away from drugs.
Winners in both men’s and women’s categories received cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10, 000 for first, second, and third places respectively, through the hands of the district officials aNaresh Nandamnd MLAs.