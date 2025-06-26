6 childcare institutions got approval for operation in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has issued approvals for the operation of six childcare institutions (CCIs) found eligible under Juvenile Justice Act. The decision was made during a meeting of district-level recommendation committee held at the Collector’s camp office on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Ranjith stated that as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, registration certificates would be issued to eligible childcare institutions only after thorough inspections and recommendations by the district committee. A total of nine institutions—run by both government and NGOs—submitted applications for registration. Upon verification of infrastructure and adherence to prescribed standards, six institutions were found eligible and recommended for operation.

The Collector also inquired about the functioning of Juvenile Observation Homes and Shishu Gruhas (children’s homes) from the ICDS Project Director. He emphasised that CCIs should be managed in a structured and child-friendly manner to ensure the well-being and safety of all children under their care.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Hussain Peer, District Probation Officer Diwakar, ICDS PD Nirmala, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Zubeda Begum, DCPU Officer Sharada, Juvenile Justice Board member Sunitha, Observation Home Superintendent Basha, and other key officials of child welfare and juvenile justice administration.