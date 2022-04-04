6 new districts carved out from Godavari districts

Kakinada: Six districts have been carved out of the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. They are Kakinada, Rajahmahendravaram, Konaseema, Bhimavaram, Eluru, and Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Now with the emergence of new districts, the special tag of East Godavari to Kakinada and West Godavari tag to Eluru was lost. But, surprisingly, the tag of East Godavari is fixed to Rajahmahendrvaram and Bhimavaram for West Godavari. People of Kakinada are highly disappointed when the tag of East Godavari district is snatched from Kakinada. Similarly, the people of Eluru have expressed their displeasure when the tag of West Godavari was deleted.

East Godavari district Headquarters: Rajamahendravaram

The State government has issued a gazette notification carving out six districts of the existing twin Godavari districts on Saturday night. Two revenue divisions Rajahmahendravaram and Kovvuru are included in East Godavari district. Rajahmahendravaram Urban and Rural, Kadiyam, Rajanagaram, Seethanagaram, Korukonda, Gokavaram, Anaparthi, Biccavolu and Rangampeta fall in Rajamahendravram division. Kovvur, Chagallu, Tallapudi, Nidadavole, Undrajavaram, Peravali, Deverapalle, Gopalapuram and Nalljarla fall in Kovvuru division. The government has appointed Dr K Madhavi Latha as the new District Collector. She will be taking charge on Monday.

Kakinada district Headquarters: Kakinada

There are two revenue divisions in Kakinada district. Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Gandepalli, Kirlampudi, Tuni, Kotananduru, Prathipadu, Sankhavaram, Yeleswaram, Rowtulapudi, Thondangi fall under Peddapuram division. Samokota, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, U Kothapalli, Karapa, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Pedapudi, Tallarevu, Kajuluru come under Kakinada revenue division. The State government has appointed Krithika Shukla as the new Collector of Kakinada district. She will take the charge on Monday.

Konaseema district Headquarters: Amalapuram

There are two revenue divisions in Konaseema district. Ramachandrapuram, K Gangavaram, Mandapeta, Rayavaram, Kapileswarapuram, Atreyapuram, Ravulapalem, Kothapeta and Alamruru fall in Ramachandrapuram division. Mummidivaram, I Polavaram, Katrenikona, Amalapuram, Uppalaguptam, Allavaram, Razole, Malkipuram, Sakhinetipalli, Mamidikuduru, P Gannavaram, Ambajipeta, Ainavilli fall in Amalapuram division. The government has appointed Himanshu Shukla as the new Collector of Kakinada district, who will take charge on Monday.