6 oxygen plants inaugurated in Prakasam

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasuu Reddy and District Collector Pravin Kumar formally inaugurated two of the six medical liquid oxygen plants with a capacity of 1000 litres at Government General Hospital here on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 144 oxygen plants, including 71 in private hospitals with more than 100 beds and on a subsidy of 30 per cent, established in the last three months with an expenditure of Rs 426 crore through videoconference from his camp office. Speaking after the inauguration, Collector Pravin Kumar advised the public to be more alert as the number of Covid cases are rising, and asked them to maintain social distance and wear masks compulsorily. He announced that the district has the capacity to conduct RT-PCR tests on 10,000 people per day, and asked the people coming to the district from outside to get tested without fail. He said 104 call centres are set up in each district to provide information on Covid in the district.

MLC Pothula Suneetha, Joint Collectors TS Chetan and K Krishnaveni, DMHO Dr Ratnavali, DCHS Dr Usha, GGH, Ongole, Superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, RMO Dr Venugopal Reddy and others participated in the programme at Ongole, while Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy inaugurated one of the remaining four MLO plants at Chirala.