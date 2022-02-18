60 students housed in godown due to lack of hostel facility

Kurnool (Banaganapalle): Due to lack of hostel facility, the students pursuing inter, degree, polytechnic and ITI are sheltered in a godown at Banaganapalle. According to information, around 60 students, who are pursuing education in intermediate, degree, polytechnic and ITI courses, were sheltered in the godown.

As per rule, the government has to provide hostel facilities to students pursuing education in government schools and colleges. Since 2009, the officials of social welfare department have been running a hostel for SC students in the godown after paying a monthly rent of Rs 25,000. As the godown is in an open place, poisonous insects and other wild animals are entering the godown. The students fear to sleep during nights.

The godown has six bathrooms which are also in a dilapidated state forcing the students to go out to attend nature calls. It is learnt that the leaders of various student organisations have staged protests on several occasions to provide hostel facilities to the students.

With the rent paid for nearly 13 years, the government would have constructed a hostel, stated a source. When The Hans India tried to speak to Deputy Director (DD) of the Social Welfare department over phone to seek clarification on the issue, he did not lift his phone.