62.3 lakh LPG cylinders delivered under Deepam-II
Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar informed that within 42 days, 80.37 lakh domestic gas cylinders were booked, out of which 62.30 lakh gas cylinders were delivered under the Deepam-II scheme.
In a statement, he said Rs 463.81 crore was credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. He said under this scheme, beneficiaries will get three gas cylinders for a year and added that till March 31, the beneficiary will get one gas cylinder.
He said this scheme is useful to increase the standard of living of the poor families and this scheme was designed to benefit 1.55 lakh ration card holders in the state. He further said that the gas subsidy amount will be credited to the beneficiaries’ bank account within 48 hours.
He said that those who have ration card, Aadhaar card and active gas connection are eligi-ble to get benefits under the Deepam-II scheme. He said if the beneficiaries have any prob-lem, they may complain to toll-free No 1967.